Tracy Morgan Teaches The Difference Between ‘Certain’ And ‘Pretty Sure’ In Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Tracy Morgan is “pretty sure.”

In a Super Bowl ad for Rocket Mortgage, the “30 Rock” star is “pretty sure” about a lot of things, including winning in a fight against WWE Superstar Dave Bautista.

It starts with Morgan showing a family the difference between being “certain” they can afford a new house and only being “pretty sure” they can.

Morgan takes them through a number of circumstances including jumping out of a plane without the right parachute, earing poisonous mushrooms and running away from a bear.

He is also “pretty sure” that the dad can take on Bautista.

The family ultimately agrees that “certain is better.”

A lot of people loved seeing Morgan and praised him for being the real “MVP” of the Super Bowl.

The real MVP of this Super Bowl is Tracy Morgan. #SuperBowl — Michael Houchens (@MichaelHouchens) February 8, 2021

Idk, Tracy Morgan should get MVP — Mollysdad (@ScottGerry9) February 8, 2021

I think Tracy Morgan’s commercials were GREEEEEEAT. That’s all I got right now. Tomorrow, tomorrow I’ll def discuss. — Α. Walton Smith (@GoesByWalton) February 8, 2021

Tracy Morgan is the real winner tonight lol #CommercialChecks — A.B. (@its_still_ace2U) February 8, 2021