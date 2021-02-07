Tracy Morgan Teaches The Difference Between ‘Certain’ And ‘Pretty Sure’ In Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Tracy Morgan is “pretty sure.”
In a Super Bowl ad for Rocket Mortgage, the “30 Rock” star is “pretty sure” about a lot of things, including winning in a fight against WWE Superstar Dave Bautista.
RELATED: Nick Jonas Turns Into An Old Man For New Super Bowl Ad
It starts with Morgan showing a family the difference between being “certain” they can afford a new house and only being “pretty sure” they can.
Morgan takes them through a number of circumstances including jumping out of a plane without the right parachute, earing poisonous mushrooms and running away from a bear.
He is also “pretty sure” that the dad can take on Bautista.
The family ultimately agrees that “certain is better.”
RELATED: Post Malone Rescues A Bud Light Truck In Super Bowl Commercial
A lot of people loved seeing Morgan and praised him for being the real “MVP” of the Super Bowl.
The real MVP of this Super Bowl is Tracy Morgan. #SuperBowl
— Michael Houchens (@MichaelHouchens) February 8, 2021
Tonight's MVP = @TracyMorgan
— J-Boogie (@JBoogieDown) February 8, 2021
Idk, Tracy Morgan should get MVP
— Mollysdad (@ScottGerry9) February 8, 2021
I think Tracy Morgan’s commercials were GREEEEEEAT. That’s all I got right now.
Tomorrow, tomorrow I’ll def discuss.
— Α. Walton Smith (@GoesByWalton) February 8, 2021
Tracy Morgan is the real winner tonight lol #CommercialChecks
— A.B. (@its_still_ace2U) February 8, 2021
So what's been the best commercials? My vote is Tracy Morgan and the Rocket Mortgage commercials
— Rell Erwin (@RellErwin) February 8, 2021