Anthony Anderson Plays Football Against His Mom In T-Mobile Ad

Anthony Anderson is taking on his mom Doris for a T-Mobile Super Bowl ad.

In the commercial, the two trash talk each other during a family football game.

RELATED: Tracy Morgan Teaches The Difference Between ‘Certain’ And ‘Pretty Sure’ In Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

“I hope you got a chin-strap for that wig,” the “Black-ish” star said to his mom.

Doris responded, “I’m gonna knock the taste out your mouth.”

She also pulled out all the stops by calling in Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end Travis Kelce to join her team.

RELATED: Nick Jonas Turns Into An Old Man For New Super Bowl Ad

Catch the full spot up top.

T-Mobile also debuted another commercial starring Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton during the Super Bowl.