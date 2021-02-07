Courteney Cox Impresses Olivia Rodrigo With Piano Performance Of ‘Driver’s License’

The one with the Olivia Rodrigo cover.

“Friends” star Courteney Cox has delighted teen singing sensation Olivia Rodrigo with a cover of Rodrigo’s chart-topping song, “Driver’s License”.

Cox, 56, posted a video Sunday on Instagram of her playing the song on the piano with the help of friend and guitarist Joel Taylor. “Even my dogs love this song,” Cox captioned the video while also tagging Rodrigo.

Rodrigo, 17, couldn’t contain her glee, commenting, “YEEESSSS SLAYYY.” She also shared the video on her Instagram story, writing, “SO GOOD!!!”

Cox has shown off her skills on the ivories before, posting a video back in October of her accompanying daughter Coco Arquette as she sang Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 song, “Silver Springs”.