Gronk Beach Might Be A Go Post-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Win (Exclusive)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just won the Super Bowl so what will they do next? Celebrate with their city.

Gronk Beach, the annual rowdy party thrown by Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, Rob Gronkowski, was cancelled this year due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic, as well as, the simple fact that the athlete was playing in this year’s title game.

But now that Gronk won the Lombardi Trophy, the creators of Gronk Beach, who also threw Sunday’s Shaq Bowl, exclusively told ET Canada before the big game, that they’ve actually spoken to the 31-year-old athlete, and believe he’ll want to move forward with the party in the days after their win, and open it up to the whole city.

“We have already said to Rob, you never want to plan to win because that’s getting ahead of yourself, but we have lightly seeded it and have it in our head that it would be a very good thing to do,” event creators Adam Richman and Joe Silberzweig said.

RELATED: The Weeknd Brings His Flair To The Super Bowl Halftime Show

“A Gronk Beach party in Tampa after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl… If they do win, [Tampa] will be seeing Gronk really soon,” they added.

Gronk Beach wasn’t the only major Super Bowl party that pulled out of Tampa in fear of becoming a super-spreader event. While major annual parties like Maxim, Sports Illustrated and Rolling Stone didn’t make it to Tampa this year, others like Shaq’s Fun House, re-invented their annual party to fit a live TV show format to keep the tradition going in a COVID-safe manner.

“For us, it’s been really interesting. We got together the first Monday after the New Year and we were kind of waiting and holding out hope that maybe the world would be in a better place by February. We had the idea of The Shaq Bowl probably a couple months ago, but didn’t really get serious about it until the first week of January, and it has been a sprint,” Richman and Silberzweig said, adding that The Shaq Bowl will likely continue during Super Bowl Weekend annually.

RELATED: ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ Releases High Octane Super Bowl Trailer

“Our hope for Super Bowl next year is Friday night at Shaq’s Fun House, Saturday at Gronk Beach, and then on Sunday, the hope is that The Shaq Bowl is an annual tradition, and maybe we will have like 5-10,000 people in the stands, so everything people are going to see this year, but with a nice live audience to cheer our celebrities on,” they added.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat The Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.