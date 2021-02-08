Brittany Matthews Calls Out ESPN Over Tweets About Her Fiancé Patrick Mahomes During Super Bowl 2021: ‘Y’All Are Trash For This’

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brittany Matthews has always got her fiancé Patrick Mahomes’s back.

Matthews, who is expecting her first baby with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, live-tweeted throughout Sunday’s Super Bowl, which saw Mahomes’s team lose 9-31 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN and its SportsCenter’s accounts shared photos of Mahomes looking upset after plays gone wrong, with Matthews being quick to call them out.

She posted:

She then added:

After the game, Matthews tweeted how proud she was of her other half, despite the loss.

She shared:

The Buccaneers’ victory on Sunday saw them become the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

