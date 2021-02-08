Brittany Matthews Calls Out ESPN Over Tweets About Her Fiancé Patrick Mahomes During Super Bowl 2021: ‘Y’All Are Trash For This’

Brittany Matthews has always got her fiancé Patrick Mahomes’s back.

Matthews, who is expecting her first baby with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, live-tweeted throughout Sunday’s Super Bowl, which saw Mahomes’s team lose 9-31 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN and its SportsCenter’s accounts shared photos of Mahomes looking upset after plays gone wrong, with Matthews being quick to call them out.

She posted:

Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league…

🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽yyyy https://t.co/N2d6kewxvp — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

She then added:

Y’all are 🗑🗑🗑 for this too, but he looks damn good to me😍🔥 https://t.co/e4YCpeoQo4 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

After the game, Matthews tweeted how proud she was of her other half, despite the loss.

She shared:

Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does! 🙏🏼❤️

Now let’s have a baby🤣 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

The Buccaneers’ victory on Sunday saw them become the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.