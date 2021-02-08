Salma Hayek Was Told ‘A Mexican Is Never Going To Make It’ In Hollywood

By Corey Atad.

Salma Hayek. Photo: AP Photo/Michael Sohn/CP Images
Salma Hayek Is looking back on the racism she faced entering Hollywood.

Speaking to reporters about her new film “Bliss”, the Oscar-nominated actress shared that she’d been warned her career would not last, according to Yahoo! News.

“They told me my career would die mid-thirties. First of all, they told me a Mexican is never going to make it, because at the time, the new generations, it was impossible for a Mexican to have a leading role in Hollywood,” the 54-year-old said.

“And it was like it was not real – it was like this strange reality that now has become a normality. But not at the time,” Hayek said. “And I think it’s great, I’m proud of it, I want to shout it to the world, because I was told so many times it couldn’t happen and I almost believed them but I fought it and I won.”

Hayek continued, “And I want other women to realize that, because even in your 30s you feel the pressure, in your 40s you feel the pressure – and late blooming, it’s a beautiful thing. And we’re not ‘over’ at this time, or at another time. If you’re creative and enthusiastic and curious about life, life can be exciting forever, the entire time.”

