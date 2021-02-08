Salma Hayek Was Told ‘A Mexican Is Never Going To Make It’ In Hollywood

Salma Hayek Is looking back on the racism she faced entering Hollywood.

Speaking to reporters about her new film “Bliss”, the Oscar-nominated actress shared that she’d been warned her career would not last, according to Yahoo! News.

“They told me my career would die mid-thirties. First of all, they told me a Mexican is never going to make it, because at the time, the new generations, it was impossible for a Mexican to have a leading role in Hollywood,” the 54-year-old said.

“And it was like it was not real – it was like this strange reality that now has become a normality. But not at the time,” Hayek said. “And I think it’s great, I’m proud of it, I want to shout it to the world, because I was told so many times it couldn’t happen and I almost believed them but I fought it and I won.”

Hayek continued, “And I want other women to realize that, because even in your 30s you feel the pressure, in your 40s you feel the pressure – and late blooming, it’s a beautiful thing. And we’re not ‘over’ at this time, or at another time. If you’re creative and enthusiastic and curious about life, life can be exciting forever, the entire time.”