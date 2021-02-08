Metallica Rocks Out To Classic ‘Enter Sandman’ On ‘The Late Show’

Nobody rocks quite like Metallica.

On Sunday, Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” aired its Super Bowl special, which included a very special performance from the iconic band.

Performing from their storage facility, the band played their 1991 classic “Enter Sandman”.

Late last year, Metallica performed a charity livestream featuring acoustic takes on some of their classic songs for the All Within My Hands Foundation.

Talking about how the pandemic has affected them, band member Lars Ulrich recently told Rolling Stone, “What are we, 38, 39 years into this ride, and we haven’t played a live show in 16 months? That is definitely the longest [gap] and I can’t wait to get out there and play and get sweaty and get beat up and connect with the other three guys and connect with the audience again.”

