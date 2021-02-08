Four Maya Rudolphs Head Back To The Wild West In Super Bowl 2021 Klarna Commercial

If you never thought one Maya Rudolph was enough, now you have four!

The four “quarter-sized cowboys” starred in a Super Bowl 2021 ad for Klarna, which aired during the big game Sunday.

In the ad the four Rudolphs head back to the Wild West to buy a pair of pink cowboy boots, with each of them able to pay for a segment of the price using Klarma’s payment instalment plan.

The commercial featured Nancy Sinatra’s hit song “These Boots Are Made For Walking”.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday, becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

The much-talked-about event also saw the Weeknd take the stage for the halftime show, with the Canadian hitmaker belting out some of his classics.

Just a few of the songs he performed included “Starboy”, “Blinding Lights”, and “Can’t Feel My Face”.