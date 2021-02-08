Mariah Carey Marks The Super Bowl By Celebrating ‘Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day’

By Corey Atad.

Mariah Carey, Colin Kaepernick. Photo: CP Images
Mariah Carey doesn’t seem to be buying what the NFL is selling.

On Sunday night, during the Super Bowl, the league aired an ad pledging to fight for social justice and an end to systemic racism.

Just after the ad aired on television, Carey took to Twitter and seemingly shaded the National Football League:

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality towards people of colour.

Others followed Carey’s lead, reacting to the NFL’s anti-racism campaign by referencing the league’s treatment of Kaepernick.

