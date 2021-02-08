Mariah Carey Marks The Super Bowl By Celebrating ‘Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day’

Mariah Carey doesn’t seem to be buying what the NFL is selling.

On Sunday night, during the Super Bowl, the league aired an ad pledging to fight for social justice and an end to systemic racism.

While our season is ending, our fight for equity is not. It takes all of us to create change and advance social justice. Learn more at https://t.co/1n7GSdNDx6. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/NdKd8JkW1W — Inspire Change (@InspireChange) February 8, 2021

Just after the ad aired on television, Carey took to Twitter and seemingly shaded the National Football League:

Happy Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day! — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 8, 2021

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality towards people of colour.

Others followed Carey’s lead, reacting to the NFL’s anti-racism campaign by referencing the league’s treatment of Kaepernick.

The NFL creating a commercial that shows players kneeling, putting “Breonna Taylor” on the back of their helmets, and ends with the league committing $250 million to end systemic racism must have @Kaepernick7 feeling some type of way — Tina Al-khersan (@TweetingTina20) February 8, 2021

In that Inspire Change commercial, the NFL forgot to show the part where they blackballed Colin Kaepernick, have only 3 black NFL head coaches and no majority black ownership. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 8, 2021

Just saw a commercial that the NFL is committing $250 Million to end systemic racism yet they can’t even commit a couple million to get Colin Kaepernick signed to a team… #SuperBowl — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) February 8, 2021