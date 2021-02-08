Michael B. Jordan Wanted To Put His ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Status To Good Use In Super Bowl Ad

He may not have been on the field but Michael B. Jordan was one of the big stars of this year’s Super Bowl.

The “Black Panther” actor appeared in an ad for Amazon’s Alexa, putting on a steamy show as a virtual assistant come to life, and ready to take his shirt off at a moment’s notice.

On Monday morning, Jordan appeared on “Good Morning America” and talked about doing the commercial.

Michael B. Jordan, who made his #SuperBowl debut last night in Amazon Alexa’s commercial, said that as the reigning Sexiest Man Alive, “I figured I could put that to use a little bit.”https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/9Q9TRY1c4P — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 8, 2021

“I think it was something I had on my bucket list but didn’t really, it was something that if it happened great, if not that’s okay too, but everything timed out perfectly,” he said of starring in a Super Bowl ad. He added that, as the reigning “Sexiest Man Alive”, he “figured I would put that to use a little bit and we found a creative way to make that work.”

EXCLUSIVE: Take a first look at the poster for @michaelb4jordan's new film, "Without Remorse"! https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/BgQ23uIXMz — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 8, 2021

The actor also took the opportunity to share the poster for his new movie “Without Remorse”, based on a character in the Tom Clancy universe.

“It felt great. I played the game ‘Rainbow 6’ a lot,” he said. “When I had the opportunity to take on the character and give it a fresh look. We make it a global franchise. We cross-collaborated with Amazon and the Alexa ad, it was a lot of fun to do and I am really excited about this character.”

.@michaelb4jordan won't reveal if he’ll return for the next #BlackPanther film, but says, “if I ever have the opportunity to get back into that franchise, I would.” https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/7wSblVs0JR — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 8, 2021

“GMA” anchor Michael Strahan also asked if there is any chance of Jordan returning for “Black Panther 2”.

“I can’t say too much about that one honestly, with the year that we’ve had and the loss of a dear friend, they were figuring out whatever they need to do and what was best for the franchise, they are family so if I ever had the opportunity to get back into that franchise I would as well,” he said, referring to the passing of star Chadwick Boseman.

Happy early 34th birthday to @michaelb4jordan! How will he celebrate? "I think I might have to ask my girlfriend. She might have something planned for me." ❤️https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/a9qJI8vpT9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 8, 2021

Jordan is also anticipating his 34th birthday. Asked how he plans to mark the occasion, the actor said, “I am not sure, I am out here in New York. I am filming, so we are all doing COVID, I will probably be low-key. I’m not really sure. I am gonna ask my girlfriend. She might have something planned for me at the end of the day.”