Kelly Clarkson Performs Powerful Cover Of Gwen Stefani’s ‘Misery’

Kelly Clarkson is back with another incredible “Kellyoke” cover to kick-start the week.

The singer belted out a powerful rendition of Gwen Stefani’s 2016 song “Misery” on the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Clarkson donned a red top and high-waisted black trousers for the performance as she was joined on stage by her band Y’all.

The singer’s latest cover comes after she rocked out to Heart’s “Barracuda” last week.

Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” and Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train” have also been among the queen of covers’ recent performances, as well as the Chicks’ “Sin Wagon”, Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”, H.E.R.’s “Hard Place” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams“.