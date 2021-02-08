Michael Buble Talks 2021 Bubly Super Bowl Ad, Teases New Music

Michael Bublé is back to debate the pronunciation of Bubly Sparkling Water in the brand’s 2021 Super Bowl ad.

The Canadian superstar took over our TV screens during Sunday’s big game, during which he introduced two new flavours: peach and pineapple.

RELATED: Michael Bublé Says ‘There’s A Great Or Greater Hunger For Music Than There’s Ever Been’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

While speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, the singer discusses teaming up with the brand for his second Super Bowl commercial and shares when fans can expect new music.

“I’m excited to be able to, for people to be able to mix it with other things because it’s so good,” says Buble of the sparkling water beverage.

In terms of his plans for releasing new material, Buble reveals he’s just started to “really seriously” make music.

“I’ve been kind of doing little things, I did the duet with Dolly and little things like that but I have just started to take my ideas and things I’ve written and just started to call producers.”

Buble’s latest album Love was released in 2018 following a nearly two-year break to be with his family after his son Noah was diagnosed with cancer.

“Today is actually going to be the first day that I put down a vocal, for a couple songs,” he shares. “No one knows what’s happening — in any business — no one knows right now. Everyone’s kind of just waiting and we’re all in this holding pattern, so that’s kind of what’s happening.”