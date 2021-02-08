Katy Perry Says She’s Able To ‘Give More Love’ On ‘American Idol’ After Becoming A Mom

Having a baby has certainly changed Katy Perry.

On Monday, the pop star appeared on “Good Morning America” to tease the new season of “American Idol” and was asked how becoming a mom has affected her approach as a judge.

How has becoming a mom changed @katyperry as an @AmericanIdol judge? “I was definitely able to give more love this season.” ❤️https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/USCDPbVCqD — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 8, 2021

“This season is all about love, and the fact that all you need is love,” Perry said. “As a world, we’re experienced a little bit of a loss of love, not being able to be with the people you love.

“I experienced a huge influx of love when my daughter came into my life, and so I was definitely able to give more love this season.”

Perry gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove in August, last year.

Perry, alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, was asked how it feels to be reunited amid the pandemic.

How does @LionelRichie feel to be reunited with his fellow @AmericanIdol judges, @katyperry and @lukebryanonline? “We are not only reunited, it’s on another level. There is never a dull moment with this crew, right here.” ❤️ https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/iq7T8f7IhQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 8, 2021

“I have to tell you, we are not only reunited, but it’s on another level,” Richie said. “There is never a dull moment with this crew right here.”

He added, “What makes it so beautiful this time around is, because we were virtual before, when we saw each other, when we actually got back together it was more of a lovefest than we had the last time we were together.”