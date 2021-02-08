Jazmine Sullivan And H.E.R. Talk Performing The U.S. National Anthem And ‘America The Beautiful’ At The Super Bowl

Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. delivered two knockout performances at the Super Bowl.

On Monday morning, the two artists appeared on “CBS The Morning” to talk about their renditions of the American national anthem and “America the Beautiful” at the big game.

RELATED: Four Maya Rudolphs Head Back To The Wild West In Super Bowl 2021 Klarna Commercial

Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. created powerful patriotic moments at the #SuperBowl with their renditions of the national anthem and "America the Beautiful."@HERMusicx & @jsullivanmusic join us only on @CBSThisMorning to talk about why their performances meant so much to them. pic.twitter.com/YCDsnfeCQx — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 8, 2021

“Oh my gosh, it felt crazy and I just couldn’t believe it,” H.E.R. said of her performance of “America the Beautiful” at the game. “I was super nervous and I just wanted to bring my flavour into it and to be alongside somebody like Jazmine and for two Black women to be up there was a powerful message to be a part of this year.”

Sullivan performed the national anthem as a duet with Eric Church.

“It was definitely amazing,” she said of the experience. “I always say I would never get this opportunity, I was just happy to be there and perform it with Eric was wonderful, I love the bridging of both of our sides and our worlds coming together. I believe that is what we did. H.E.R. was amazing. It was a moment. Black girls representing who we are.”

In the past, Church has talked about not wanting to sing the national anthem, as it’s too difficult.

“It is so, so hard,” agreed Sullivan. “You don’t even think it is hard until you are singing it. We wanted to bridge the two worlds. He is country, I am R&B, and we wanted to show you can come together and bring some unity within song and it was all about the soul for me. Even if you change certain things it’s about what you bring to it and what it means to me.”

RELATED: Nick Jonas Turns Into An Old Man For New Super Bowl Ad

Meanwhile, H.E.R. also took a unique approach to her performance: “I wanted to do it the way nobody has ever done it before. The plan was to be totally me and represented so many different versions. I listened to a lot of different versions and said, ‘You know what, I have to take it to my world and do a soft intro and then rock it out.’ That was the idea to do something different.”

Asked if it was hard to perform in front of such a global audience, Sullivan said, “That was hard because it’s the Super Bowl and you know just how many people are watching, it’s not the people there. It’s so huge but it was electrifying it was definitely one of the biggest moments in my career so you draw on that. My parents were there. My mom, dad, brother, and boyfriend. It was amazing.”