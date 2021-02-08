BTS Takes a Journey Through Their Essential Tracks With Zane Lowe

It’s been smash after smash for BTS.

The K-pop boy band sat down for a new episode of “Apple Music Essentials” with Zane Lowe, recounting the stories behind some of their biggest hits.

Lowe started at the end, talking about one of the group’s most recent hits, “Life Goes On”.

‘Everything’s so different now,” they explained. “We kept asking ourselves, ‘How can we share with our fans all the doubts and emotions we had through this period?’ And the answer was, of course, music.”

The members of BTS also look back on hits like “Dynamite”, “DNA”, and “Boy With Luv”.

Talking about “Boy With Luv”, which featured Halsey, BTS recalled, “At some point we met up with Halsey. She gave us socks filled with gifts as Christmas presents. We had also prepared a yellow mic and gave it to Halsey. That’s a beloved memory.”

They added that Halsey recently gave them a gift with all their names engraved.