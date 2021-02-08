Stephen Colbert Helps Out North Carolina Bookstore By Funding Super Bowl Ad Featuring Tom Hanks And Sam Elliott

Stephen Colbert enlisted the help of Tom Hanks and Sam Elliott for a very special Super Bowl ad Sunday.

Not many outside of Boone, North Carolina, may have heard of Foggy Pine Books, but that all changed following the big game, with Colbert and “The Late Show” team paying for a Super Bowl commercial to help out the small business amid the ongoing pandemic.

Colbert told viewers, “These big companies aren’t the ones who need our support the most right now. Of course, a small business could never afford the millions of dollars it would cost to produce and run an ad on CBS tonight.”

He then introduced the ad, also starring a skydiving Elliott.

Colbert spoke to “satisfied customer” Hanks, who said: “Foggy Pine Books has the best selection in all of Boone. They have books on all of my interests such as World War II, and also books about the events from 1939 to 1945,” as well as singing a song.

The bookstore expressed their thanks to Colbert and his team on Twitter:

We are so excited & honored to be featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert! Welcome everyone!! https://t.co/C27yHk8uB7 — Foggy Pine Books—Boone’s Finest Indie Bookstore (@FoggyPineBooks) February 8, 2021

Give the ad a watch in the clip above.

