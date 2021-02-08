‘Step Up’ Casts ‘DWTS’ Alum Christina Milian To Take Over Late Naya Rivera’s Role For Season 3

“Step Up” has found its new Collette.

According to TVLine, the series has recast the role following the tragic death of original star Naya Rivera in a drowning accident last July.

Starting with the upcoming third season of the show, Collette will be played by “Dancing with the Stars” alum Christina Milian.

“I am so excited to join the Step Up family,” Milian said in a statement. “I know I have massive shoes to fill. Naya was incredible. I hope to honour Naya, her family, friends, and fans with a great performance.”

Series creator Holly Sorensen added, “Naya’s death was a terrible loss to our world that we will, frankly, never stop mourning. It was almost impossible to consider there could be someone so graceful and loving who could both help us honour our loss, while also bringing a deep reservoir of talent to our show, in so many areas. Christina is an exceptional human and a dazzling performer and we are so happy she has joined our family.”

A source told TVLine that the decision to recast the role came after “careful consideration” and that Rivera’s family gave producers their blessing to cast a new actress for the part.

“Step Up” also stars Ne-Yo, Faizon Love, Jade Chynoweth, Carlito Olivero, Terrence Green, Eric Graise, and Kendra Oyesanya, with Tricia Helfer also joining the cast as a series regular this season.