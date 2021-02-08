Patti LaBelle Talks To Drew Barrymore About Valentine’s Day And Richard Pryor

Patti LaBelle is already planning her Valentine’s Day.

On Monday, the legendary singer appeared on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, talking everything from the romantic holiday, to being friends with Richard Pryor.

First, though, LaBelle recalled the first time she and Barrymore met on “The Tonight Show”.

“You remember we met about 50 years ago when you were a baby, you and your mom. I think it was Johnny Carson or something back in the day,” she said.

“I think it was in 1984. Did you like doing ‘The Tonight Show’?” Barrymore asked.

“I loved doing ‘The Tonight Show’ and he asked me back a few times, so I was very happy to do it every time I did it,” LaBelle told her.

“I was too. I loved doing ‘The Tonight Show’,” Barrymore said. “I did it for the first time when I was seven and I kept going back and back. One time I brought him dishes with his name on it because it was like, in the ‘Enquirer’ and all the rag mags that, ‘This latest divorce was so bad she even took the dishes.’ So, I got him a bunch of dishes with his name on it and was like, ‘She’s not going to want them now.’

Asked about her Valentine’s plans, LaBelle said, “I’m going to cook for my family. They’ll be here and we are just going to have like the bubble people, just the people who have been here the past 10 months, and nothing big on Valentine’s Day, no, just cooking.”

Finally, the singer talked about her friendship with the late comedian Pryor.

“Oh God, we toured a lot together Richard Pryor and myself and he always felt as though he wasn’t paying me enough in cash so he would always give me gifts,” she said. “He’d send beautiful diamonds to my home and on the road, we were in Detroit, he wanted to buy his aunt a car and he said, ‘Help me pick out a car for my aunt.’ I said, ‘What colour is her hair?’ He said, ‘Like grey/bluish grey.’”

LaBelle continued, “So, I found a beautiful soft blue car and he said, ‘Sit in it.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ He said, ‘Now here’s the keys. This is your new car.’ I said, ‘Richard, I don’t drive and my husband is going to kill me because we have two cars and he’s going to say, ‘And where did you get that car from?’ Richard Pryor because he loves me.’ We ended up with three cars. He was such a wonderful man and the funniest man I know.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays on Global at 3 p.m. ET/PT.