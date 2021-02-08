Bob Saget Has Remained Close To Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Since ‘Full House’: ‘I Love Them So Much’

Bob Saget is still close to his “Full House” family.

Saget, who played Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom, spoke about his on-screen daughters — Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (Michelle Tanner) — in a not yet published episode of the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast.

“Full House” ran from 1987 to 1995.

“I’m very close with Candace, always was since we did the pilot,” Saget said, according to E! News. “Jodie used to sleep over at my house and play with my daughter Aubrey, my oldest.”

“Ashley and Mary-Kate, I love so much,” he shared of the famous twins, who didn’t sign on the Netflix “Fuller House” reboot, adding: “When I’m in New York or when they’re here, when we can, we see each other.”

“Full House”; Mary- Kate/Ashley Olsen, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, 1987-95, Photo: Warner Bros. Television/courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

Saget insisted he could never choose a “favourite” among his TV daughters.

He said, “They’re all friends, it’s not like they’re kids. But Jodie was probably more like a kid to me. Ashley and Mary-Kate are more like friends because I kind of got the whole thing of everything they’re about. Candace is a friend. They’ve all been there for me in a big way when I’ve gone through hard stuff.”

Saget has also stayed close to Lori Loughlin, who recently completed her prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“I love her,” he told the podcast. “I’ve been asked [about] it a lot. I’ve gotten whittled down. I just love her. I don’t know, I’d like to see a lot of other people doing time. We’re in such a place where no matter what I say I’m screwed, and I just love her. That’s where I am on that.”