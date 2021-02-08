Shane Dawson Says ‘I Know That My Career’s Over’ Following Racism Controversy

On Friday, YouTuber Shane Dawson appeared in a new video from fiancé Ryland Adams titled “Extreme Hoarder Room Makeover!”.

In the video, Dawson expressed his love for a life-sized red horse statue at a furniture store.

“I want him so much,” Dawson said, adding, “I know that I’m weird, and I know that my career’s over and I know I’m just that crazy guy who buys weird toys.”

Dawson has been dark on Twitter and YouTube, last posting on June 26 when he uploaded a video addressing controversy over past behaviour, including use of Blackface and the N-word.

“I have done a lot of things in my past that I hate, that I wish I could make go away, that I tried to make go away by deleting videos or un-tagging my Instagram things or literally doing whatever I can to pretend like those things didn’t happen,” he said at the time. “Because yes, I apologized for a lot of them but I’m 31, almost 32. Those apologies suck. I don’t know who that person is anymore.”

He continued, “This video is coming from a place of just wanting to own up to my s**t, wanting to own up to everything I’ve done on the Internet that has hurt people, that has added to a problem, that has not been handled well, like, I should have been punished for things.”

Dawson added, “I’m willing to lose everything. At this point realizing how many people I’ve hurt, or how many people I’ve inspired to say awful things or do anything awful, to finally just own up to all of this and be accountable is worth losing everything to me.”