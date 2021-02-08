Issa Rae And The Impact Of ‘Insecure’ On Pop Culture

ET Canada continues to celebrate Black excellence during Black History month, as we take a look at Issa Rae and the impact “Insecure” has had on pop culture.

Premiering in 2016, “Insecure” has been earning raves from fans and critics alike since its debut, even winning a Peabody Award in 2018, which its creator and star accepted by saying: “To win an award that represents storytelling, that’s for the culture. It’s just a, a huge honour for us.”

Rae acknowledged the storytellers that came before her, adding, “and of course we want to thank every single writer of colour who has come before us who worked on a show that they didn’t want to be on, just so we had the opportunity today to tell and create our own stories. to have an opportunity to show that we have doubts, fears, insecurities, and can be just as basic as white women is a joy.”

Now, “Insecure” is inspiring a new generation and a new platform for musicians on the show’s soundtrack.

“I’m all about backing up-and-coming talent,” Rae told ET Canada. “I feel like it’s important just in terms of uplifting the community.”

Rising R&B star Jazmine Sullivan was one such artist featured on the show in 2017. Fast-forward to 2021 and she’s performing at the Super Bowl. Canadian Haviah Mighty has also appeared on the show, introducing her to a whole new international audience.

“It was cool to have my song in a show that I liked,” the Brampton, Ont.-native told ET Canada in 2020 when she became the first-ever hip hop artist to win the Polaris Music Prize. “Getting songs placed in TV and film is absolutely amazing, influencing the listener and the albums that they start to intake. I think it’s an amazing way to connect with people.”