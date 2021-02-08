The Weeknd Says He’s ‘Still Buzzing’ After Super Bowl 2021 Performance: ‘We Did It!’

The Weeknd has spoken out after performing at the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show on Sunday.

The Canadian singer posted on Twitter: “Still buzzing from last night. I couldn’t stop smiling the whole performance. Thank you @pepsi @NFL @RocNation for believing in me to bring a fresh new take on the halftime show. XO we did it!”

Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams designed custom pieces especially for the superstar’s performance, which saw him belt out an array of his hits including “Star Boy”, “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face”.

The Weeknd’s crystalized red jacket took over 250 hours to make. He teamed it with a black cotton poplin shirt and wool trousers accessorized with a black leather tie, and gloves, as well as black and white derbies.

The star went all out for the performance with a choir, violinists and masked backup dancers who took over the entire field.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat The Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at the game, becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.