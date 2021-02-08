Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Had A Special Call From Governor Gavin Newsom After Moving To California

Governor Gavin Newsom welcomed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to California personally back in October, ET Canada can confirm.

Newsom called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to welcome them to the state after they’d settled into their new home in Montecito, People first reported.

The “introductory meeting” hour-long call was said to have taken place just weeks before the U.S. presidential election.

People insisted it wasn’t a political call and was simply a “get-to-know-you social call.”

Governor Gavin Newsom is seen on February 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty)

The meeting took place before Meghan Markle became the first person in the modern royal family to vote in the 2020 election.

Back in August, the Duchess teamed up with former First Lady Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote and participated in the United State of Women’s virtual “Couch Party” titled “When All Women Vote”, to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment and to encourage people to vote.

Harry also hit headlines when he spoke about “rejecting hate speech and online negativity” in September in the run-up to the election.