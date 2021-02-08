Video Of The Late Christopher Plummer Talking About Working With Director Terrence Malick In 2012 Goes Viral

Following the death of Christopher Plummer last week, a clip went viral of the late legendary Canadian actor on a 2012 actors’ roundtable talking about working with the director on “The New World”.

RELATED: Christopher Plummer Has Passed Away At 91

“He is quite an extraordinary guy, and I love some of his movies very much,” Plummer said of Malick. “But the problem with Terry, which I soon found, is he needs a writer, desperately, because he insists on doing everything.”

He continued, “He insists on writing, and overwriting, and overwriting, until it sounds terribly pretentious. You have to work terribly hard to make it sound real. And then he edits his films in such a way where he cuts everybody out of the story.”

Plummer recalled the situation with co-star Adrien Brody, who was initially meant to be the star of the film, only to see it reshaped in the editing room to the point that he barely appeared in the final version.

“Terry gets terribly involved in poetic shots… which are gorgeous, but they’re paintings, all of them. He gets lost in that, and the stories get diffused, particularly in our film,” Plummer explained.

RELATED: Legendary Christopher Plummer Remembered By Iconic Co-Stars Julie Andrews & Helen Mirren

“I was put in all sorts of different spots, my character was suddenly not in the scene that I thought I was in, in the editing room. It was very strange. It completely unbalances everything,” he continued. “This very emotional scene that I had suddenly was background noise. I could hear myself saying it, this long, wonderful, moving speech that I thought I was so fantastic in.

Finally, Plummer added, “I had to write him a letter. I had to write Terry a letter. I gave him sh*t. I’ll never work with him again, of course. He won’t have me. I told him, ‘You are so boring. You get in these ruts. You’ve got to get yourself a writer.’ So my career with Mr. Malick is over.”