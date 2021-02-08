Paris Hilton Reveals She Still Watches Old ‘Simple Life’ Episodes With Her Boyfriend

Paris Hilton likes taking trips down memory lane.

On the first episode of her new podcast “This Is Paris”, Hilton is joined by co-host Hunter March, and during the conversation she reveals she still watches old episodes of her reality show “The Simple Life”.

“It’s just so much fun to watch with my boyfriend because he’s not like the reality type; he’s like a businessman, an intellectual and has never watched reality television in his life, so to watch the simple life with him is just so entertaining; to just to relive it and see him laughing,” Hilton says. “I don’t know it’s just so much fun to watch someone else watching me back then.”

Asked what her boyfriend thinks of the antics she got up to on that show, Hilton says he told her, “‘I know you so well, so I can tell you’re such a genius comedic actress.’ He calls me an OG, and I love it.”

Meanwhile, March asks Hilton what her dream proposal would be like, and she says, “…a surprise, something so romantic, over the top, special, a beautiful location, with good lighting for pictures and videos that I’m gonna want at the time.”

She adds of boyfriend Carter Reum that she’s “never been closer to anyone in my life.”