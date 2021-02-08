Hayley Williams Talks To Zane Lowe About Her Surprise New Album

Hayley Williams is proud of her latest album.

Last Friday, in a surprise drop, the singer released her second solo album, Flowers for Vases / descansos, and is now talking all about with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

RELATED: Hayley Williams Covers Massive Attack’s ‘Teardrop’ While In A Bathrobe

“I’m really, really proud that I played everything on it. And I’m also really, really proud that this album is what I have to show for surviving a year that was tough for everyone,” Williams said. “No matter if real and very personal things kept happening to everyone and global things happen to the collective.”

She continued, “I lived it. And also at the same time, it is so raw and so of the moment, but it also is such a culmination of all the lessons I’ve learned throughout multiple relationships that just felt like my own body was eating itself, you know? I just haven’t had a good enough relationship with myself to receive pure and simple stuff, like romantic relationships.”

Talking about how how the messy year 2020 affected the album, Williams said, “At first I will say there was a comfort in knowing that for millions of reasons, everyone was just low. And then it got to the point where it was like I don’t want to ask anyone how they’re doing, and I don’t want anyone to ask me how they’re doing and it’s not because I don’t care, but it’s just… I don’t know. There got to be a point where it was like everything feels like it could be, could not be a trauma.”

RELATED: Elton John Welcomes Hayley Williams For Latest Edition Of ‘Rocket Hour’ Show

She went on, “I mean, number one, I wasn’t seeing anyone really. I stayed really isolated. I forget how lonely some of those days were. As I realized I had written a bunch of songs, I really didn’t even think… Because I was doing those self serenades all the time, just like playing covers on Instagram and posting those up for people to have. A lot of them weren’t popular songs, it was just things that were bringing me comfort. And then sort of a few months went by and I realized like, oh, I’ve been writing my own stuff.”

Talking about the themes of the album, Williams said, “The album is obviously as good of a picture of heartbreak as I could do. And also, I realized as I was untangling a lot of knots in myself that there are just so many ways that I learned how to love that were not right. And unlearning something that you’re 31 years in on is really tough.”