LaKeith Stanfield Says Playing An Informant In ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Was ‘Challenging’

Ahead of its release, LaKeith Stanfield is describing what filming “Judas And The Black Messiah” was like.

In a tell-all interview with WSJ. Magazine, the actor revealed that while it was “challenging” to play an informant, the set felt magical.

“Judas And The Black Messiah” follows William O’Neal (Stanfield) who is offered a plea deal by the FBI to infiltrate the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence on Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya).

According to Stanfield, the character was “challenging” to play as some people might see him as a traitor.

“It was hard to get into a character that is so opposite of what I consider myself to be,” he explained. “[The most important thing] was not letting my biases and judgments get in the way. That way when people watch it, they can [hopefully] watch him a little bit freer of judgment.”

The character even caused him to have panic attacks on set.

“I just ran out of my trailer to breathe for a second and find my centre,” the “Get Out” actor continued. “It was freaky. It was the first time I’d had panic attacks.”

But despite its challenges, Stanfield says the atmosphere on set was special.

“The best part was seeing all these Black people with Afros love each other and giving love,” he gushed. “Everyone’s happy to help tell the story. It’s just beautifully Black. I like that.”

“Judas And The Black Messiah” debuts on HBO Max on Feb. 12.