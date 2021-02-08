Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Surprise Poetry Students With Candid Video Call

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jumped on a virtual poetry class over the weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped mark Black History Month by joining Get Lit – Words Ignite, an organization that is engaging and empowering young people to find and raise their voice.

During the Zoom session on Saturday, students were surprised when the royal couple held a conversation with them about poetry and listened to a few poems from the students themselves.

In exchange, Meghan share a few lines of her favourite poetry.

Harry and Meghan decided to take part in Get Lit’s class in honour of Black History Month as a way to support an organization that is helping youth find ways to express themselves.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magic and kind and interested in poetry! The Duchess even shared some of her favourite poetry lines,” Get Lit later shared on Instagram. “It goes down as most epic experience in Get Lit history!!!”

Mason Granger, teacher of the class, shared her highlight.

“My favourite part of it all was Meghan echoing so many sentiments we’ve talked about in class, about this particular moment in time/history to be a young person and the ripple effect of a single voice. The root of them deciding to come is because at some point in their lives, they were moved by a poem,” Granger wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “It was pretty surreal. My kids shared poems, they asked questions, the kids answered and asked questions back, they responded authentically (they actually read and learned the kids bios I’d sent earlier).”

In conclusion, Granger says “10/10 would recommend The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for your next Zoom poetry practice.”

Get Lit also just released their 2020-2021 Virtual Anthology celebrating all Black authors and poets.