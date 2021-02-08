Jessica Alba Reveals Dad’s Fight Against Thyroid Cancer

Jessica Alba is helping her dad to “slay” thyroid cancer.

The 39-year-old “Honey” star took to Instagram on Monday to reveal her dad’s health battle.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner And Gwyneth Paltrow Join Jessica Alba To Hand Out Gifts & Essentials At Baby2Baby Event In L.A.

Alongside a video of her and dad, Mark Alba, dancing together, Alba shared, “My #papasito is about to SLAY #thyroidcancer -starting his radiation therapy mañana.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Mindy Kaling and Vanessa Bryant were among the stars who showed their support in the comments.

RELATED: Jessica Alba Says COVID-19 Pandemic Taught Her About ‘The Stuff That Truly Matters’

Mark’s real estate company also shared details of his illness in a post on their page.

“Mark in particular has battled Covid-19 and thyroid cancer (the reason he’s showing off his new neck scar) in the past few months,” the caption explained.

RELATED: Jessica Alba Reveals Her Kids Think She’s ‘The Most Cringey Mom’

“With some radiation on the way soon for healing. He’s positive and feeling great right now. It takes a lot to keep Mark down.”