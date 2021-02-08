Sloan Share Video Of First Ever Show On Their 30-Year Anniversary

Sloan is taking a trip down memory lane in honour of their 30-year anniversary.

The Canadian rockers took to Twitter on Monday to share a look at their first ever concert.

Today marks the 30th anniversary of our first show ever. And here it is! Live from the @NSCADUniversity cafeteria on this day in 1991, the same 4 guys sounding maybe only slightly worse than they do today. 🎂 🎂 🎂!! https://t.co/7eZrPqbUeZ — Sloan (@Sloanmusic) February 8, 2021

“The same 4 guys sounding maybe only slightly worse than they do today,” joked the band.

The 16-minute set took place in the cafeteria at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design on Feb. 8, 1991.

Sloan is one of Canada’s most prominent rock acts of the 1990s and early aughts, having scored numerous hits including “Money City Maniacs” and “The Rest of My Life”.

Guitarist, Chris Murphy, recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a form of facial paralysis.

The musician shared the news with followers of his Instagram account alongside a photo of himself that compared the two sides of his face.

Murphy says he went to the emergency room on Jan. 11 after he noticed that his mouth “seemed imbalanced.”

He says one side of his face is paralyzed, but that he remains optimistic his muscles will reanimate with time, though it’s not guaranteed and it could take months.

On the bright side, he adds, it’s happened during the pandemic when he’s at home and can wear a mask outside.