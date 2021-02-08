‘Birds Of Prey’ Director Cathy Yan’s ‘Dead Pigs’ Film Gets New Trailer And A Global Release

Three years after its premiere at Sundance in 2018, Cathy Yan’s “Dead Pigs” is finally getting a global release.

The “Birds Of Prey” director’s film “Dead Pigs” was inspired by a true story, when thousands of dead pigs were found floating down the Huangpu River, near Shanghai.

“I was really intrigued by the network effect of it,” Yan told Entertainment Weekly about the flick. “It made me think, ‘Well, how can that speak to and be a metaphor for the ways in which we do affect each other so much, and that our actions affect the next person and the next person, and the many ways that we are so very intersected?'”

So she made an ensemble comedy about how the event affected various characters.

Those characters are Old Wang (Haoyu Yang), his sister Candy (Vivian Wu), American architect Sean (David Rysdahl), the lonely, beautiful rich girl Xia Xia (Li Meng) and the romantic busboy, Wang Zhen (Mason Lee).

“Dead Pigs” hits MUBI on Feb. 12.