Princess Anne Shares Glimpse Of Cluttered Living Room

Over the weekend, Princess Anne gave royal fans a glimpse inside her living room and it wasn’t what most people would expect from royalty.

The photo was posted on the Royal Family’s official Instagram page showing Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence cheering on Scotland as they played England for the Calcutta Cup.

However, it was the clutter and disorder in the room that had everyone’s attention.

Princess Anne’s shelves are filled with nick knacks, piles of books on the floor and across her coffee table. It even appears that the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II pushed items aside so she had a bit more room on the couch.

Compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s very edited backgrounds, with carefully selected family photographs or even the Duchess of Cornwall’s tidy bookcase, Anne didn’t seem fused to show off how she lives every day.

Reactions to the clutter were mixed, with some praising Anne for being down to earth.

I was just thinking the same. Reassured to see that mine is no worse. — Jenny (@jennyah46) February 7, 2021

I came here to see who else analysed their living room. — Scientia est Potentia (@JonaEFC) February 6, 2021

No I'm feeling quite at home with it. Love a pile of books very comforting👍 — Scarfie 😷 Stay Home💙HandsFaceSpace🙏 (@Scarfie1) February 6, 2021