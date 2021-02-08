Australian Weatherman Pulls Dead Body From The Ocean During Live Report

Warning: Some may find the following videos disturbing.

A brave weatherman from Nine News in Queensland attempted to rescue a tragic swimmer in between live broadcasts on Friday.

Luke Bradnam was reporting on dangerous conditions in Narrowneck on the Gold Coast, right after rescuing one person, when he was alerted to another person struggling in the sea.

In between hits, Bradnam rushed back into the water to rescue the victim.

BREAKING NEWS: Body pulled out of water on the Gold Coast. @9NewsQueensland weatherman @LukeBradnam bringing the body onto the sand. We're crossing live to him in five minutes. — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) February 5, 2021

The broadcaster later returned to explain the events that had unfolded.

#BREAKING: A body has been found in rough waters off narrowneck on the Gold Coast. Police are yet to formally identify the man. #9News pic.twitter.com/bbvR0xTwNV — 9News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) February 5, 2021

“A boogie border at Narrowneck alerted me, he thought he’d seen someone struggling again out in the surf,” he shared. “I immediately stripped off and raced out with the boogie boarder to help the person in trouble.”

Unfortunately, Bradnam quickly realized that it was too late to rescue the victim.

“When we got closer, it became pretty evident that there was a body floating in the water,” he continued. “The two of us were able to secure the body and start making our way through a rip, back into shore.”

The body was later identified as U.K. national Jake Jacobs, 32.

Telling viewers that he “never” wants to “experience that again,” Bradnam added, “In the heat of the moment, I thought this is someone’s son, it’s going to bring some closure – we’ve just got to do it.”