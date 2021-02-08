Kelsea Ballerini Explains Why She Disabled Her Instagram Comments

Kelsea Ballerini wants people to know that she’s “super sensitive” — and that’s a good thing.

The 27-year-old country music star is opening up on her recent decision to disable fans’ ability to comment on her Instagram page.

During a recent appearance on “The Bobby Bones Show“, the “Miss Me More” singer shared, “I’m super sensitive and I think that’s a good thing. I think for a long time, I was reading all the comments, and obviously, I loved the good ones, but I would find the bad ones and they would just hurt my feelings.”

She continued, “I didn’t want to get to a point where I wasn’t posting and sharing my life, because I like being that person that’s an oversharer. I think it’s relatable and girls need to see that and so, I was like, ‘It’s either me not sharing, or me sharing and not caring about what people say,’ so I just turned [comments] off for a while.”

Ballerini played hits including “Love Me Like You Mean It” and “I Hate Love Songs”, while also chatting about her recent collaboration with country music icon, Shania Twain, on her revamped version of “Hole in the Bottle”.

“Early in quarantine, [Shania] emailed me like, ‘Hey, I’m working on a project. I want to do something together, let’s send stuff back and forth until we find something.’ So for like three or four months, she would send me a chorus, or I would send her a chorus that I wrote, and we would be like, ‘That’s not quite it,’ like let’s keep digging until we find something,” she explained.

“It wasn’t until we shot the video for ’hole in the bottle’— a lot of the outfits I tried to kind of tip my hat to Shania like her ‘Man, I Feel Like A Woman’ and all that kind of stuff. So I watched the video back and I was like, ‘Wait a second, this song, it’s her vibe anyway. I emailed her and I was like, ‘What about this? It’s already out and I tribute you in the video. Are you down?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah’.”

Ballerini added, “And we’ve had lots of wine together, Shania and I, so it made sense.”