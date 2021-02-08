Kamala Harris Runs The Steps Of The Lincoln Memorial For Her Workout

Kamala Harris might be incredibly busy as Vice President of the United States, but she is still carving time out to exercise.

A video posted on Twitter showed the VP running up and down the stairs at the Lincoln Memorial.

Harris was hardly recognizable with a baseball cap and face mask. She would almost blend in if it weren’t for the U.S. Secret Service standing guard.

Most of her protection officers stood at the top and bottom of the stairs, but one lucky (or unlucky depending on how you look at it) person had to do the steps with her — minus the proper workout attire.

Harris’ husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, was also getting his workout in and high fived her as she reached the top.

The only thing missing was triumphant music as Harris reached the top of the stairs.