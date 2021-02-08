Tom Brady Celebrates Super Bowl 2021 Win With Wife Gisele Bundchen And Their Kids: Pics!

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady made history yet again on Sunday, and celebrated with those he loves most. The record-shattering quarterback got a lot of love from his wife and kids after he lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV.

Gisele Bundchen was cheering her husband on from the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, as Brady and the Bucs claimed a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the big win, Bundchen shared a video to her Instagram story from inside the stadium, that opened on a TV screen declaring the Buccaneers champions, and closed with their kids cheering for their dad.

Brady got a lot of love in the clip from the couple’s two kids — Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8 — as well as John — Brady’s 13-year-old son whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. In the video, Vivian jumps up and down and excitedly screams, “We won!”