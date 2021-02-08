Brandi Glanville Responds To Backlash Over Armie Hammer Tweets

Brandi Glanville is responding to backlash over her Armie Hammer tweet.

In the midst of Hammer’s scandal after being accused of allegedly sending DMs to multiple women detailing graphic sexual fantasies, including cannibalism, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sent out a very questionable tweet.

“Dear @armiehammer You can have my rib cage💗how do you just keep getting hotter and hotter #letsbbq,” the since deleted tweet said, according to Just Jared.

She then expressed she wasn’t sorry for the message, but quickly deleted that as well. Writing, “I’m not sorry I don’t take it back it was a f**king joke clearly I need my rib cage but maybe he can have one my kidneys-Get some hobbies.”

Glanville followed it up by saying she didn’t know the full story.

“Guys I DID NOT KNOW the extent of whats being alleged against AH I just read he was getting divorced and thought he was hot. No more headline porn for me! I have learned my lesson,” she claimed.

Since the alleged DMs leaked, Hammer has dropped out of numerous movies and has had his agency and publicist drop him.

Hammer does deny the claims, calling them “bulls**t“.