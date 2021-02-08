Paris Hilton Testifies Against Utah Boarding School After Abuse Allegations

Paris Hilton has appeared in a Utah court to testify against the boarding school she accuses of “verbally, mentally and physically” abusing her.

The 39-year-old heiress has claimed that Provo Canyon School made her feel “violated ​every single day” during her stay at the facility as a teenager.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Shares Tour Of Her Renovated ‘Slivington Manor’ In Los Angeles

“My name is Paris Hilton, I am an institutional abuse survivor and I speak today on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of children currently in residential care facilities across the United States,” she said in her testimony, according to People.

Hilton detailed her allegations in her recent YouTube documentary, “This Is Paris”, and now she’s taking action by calling for the school to be shut down.

“For the past 20 years, I have had a recurring nightmare where I’m kidnapped in the middle of the night by two strangers, strip-searched, and locked in a facility. I wish I could tell you that this haunting nightmare was just a dream,​but it is not​,” she continued.

Claiming that she was “verbally, mentally and physically abused” on a daily basis, the “Simple Life” star went on, “​I was cut off from the outside world and stripped of all my human rights.”

RELATED: Paris Hilton Reveals She’s Undergoing IVF Treatment To Start A Family With Boyfriend Carter Reum: ‘I’m Really Excited’

“Without a diagnosis, I was forced to consume medication that made me feel numb and exhausted. I didn’t breathe fresh air or see the sunlight for 11 months. There was zero privacy — every time I would use the bathroom or take a shower — it was monitored. At 16 years old — as a child — I felt their piercing eyes staring at my naked body. I was just a kid and felt violated ​every single day.”

RELATED: Amy Schumer Proudly Shows Off Her C-Section Scar, Earns Praise From Paris Hilton, Debra Messing

Hilton said the reason she decided to speak out about the alleged abuse is because she doesn’t want any more teenagers to suffer in the way she did.

She added, “I’m going to be honest. Talking about something so personal ​was​ and ​is still terrifying. And I cannot go to sleep at night knowing that there are children that are enduring the same abuse that I and so many others went through. Neither should you. I am proof that money doesn’t protect against abuse.”