Guess Takes Inspiration From ’90s Drew Barrymore For New Capsule Collection

Drew Barrymore is taking a starring role in Guess’ latest fashion collaboration.

The Guess Originals x Pleasures Drew Barrymore capsule is a 36-piece selection of men’s and women’s styles printed with iconic ‘90s campaign imagery featuring the “E.T.” actress.

Pleasures is an L.A. based streetwear brand founded by Alex James and Vlad Elkin.

“This is our third collaborative release with Guess and our largest range to date,” said James and Elkin. “With each collection, we keep pushing the boundaries while maintaining the heritage of Guess. Drew is an American Icon.”

The capsule is built around imagery from Barrymore’s 1993 Guess campaign, shot by Wayne Maser. It also features some previously unreleased photographs.

“The idea for the Drew Barrymore capsule started 3 years ago on another project with Pleasures,” said Director of Brand Partnerships at Guess, Nicolai Marciano.

“There has been such an overwhelming number of people who mention her ‘93 campaign when they discuss Guess’s most memorable work. In comparison to other legacy models we have worked with in the past, the time period of Drew’s career felt like the perfect unexpected moment of nostalgia to introduce to a new generation of Guess fans.”

The collection will be sold at select Guess stores and guess.com beginning Feb. 16.