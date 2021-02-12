Ryan Hurd And Maren Morris Drop Romantic First Duet ‘Chasing After You’

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris have come “full circle” with the release of their new song.

While the couple first met when working together on songwriting projects, this is the first time that they have collaborated on a duet.

“Maren and I met writing songs and we’ve sung on each other’s records and written together, but this is the first time we’ve gotten to do an actual duet together,” explained Hurd. “It feels like the timing is really perfect and it’s a full circle moment to get to make music together in this way.”

“Chasing After You” was written by Brinley Addington and Jerry Flowers, and produced by Teddy Reimer and Aaron Eshuis.

Morris and Hurd first connected while co-writing “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw back in 2015.

The musicians wed in 2018 and welcomed their son Hayes on March 23, 2020, which was right at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

During an interview on “The Bobby Bones Show“, Morris said of the little one: “He’s great. We really couldn’t have asked for a more magical human to be brought into our lives during this crazy time and he’s been a good distraction from not being able to tour.”

Hurd added, “The silver lining [of the coronavirus] is getting to spend every single moment of this year with our son, who is never going to be this small again. I try to really soak that time up, because it’s not time I would have had otherwise.”

“Chasing After You” debuts on Friday, Feb. 12. Fans can listen to the track here.