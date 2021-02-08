Toronto’s ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Mansion Goes On Sale For Under $15 Million

“Schitt’s Creek” fans can now bag one of the show’s most famous properties — if they have a cool $14,980,000 to spare.

The lavish “La Belle Maison” featured in the opening scenes of the comedy series, where the Rose family scurried to pack up their bags before the bank carried out its repossession, is on the market.

The 30 Fifeshire Road home boasts 12 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a home theatre, golf simulator, wine cellar and two pools.

The 24,000-square-foot property was built to resemble Versailles in France, with marble stairs, carved limestone and frescoes.

The Toronto home was built in 2012, and has been on the market since 2018.

The property is listed by Khoren Mardoyan on Realtor.ca.