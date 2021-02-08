Viggo Mortensen Explains Why He Turned Down Playing Wolverine In ‘X-Men’

“X-Men”‘s Wolverine almost took a different route when Viggo Mortensen was nearly cast in the role.

The “Lord of the Rings” alum has looked back at meeting director Bryan Singer and how Mortensen’s son, Henry, played a big part in him turning it down.

RELATED: Halle Berry And Hugh Jackman Reportedly Threatened To Quit ‘X-Men’ Film Due To Director Bryan Singer’s On-Set Behaviour

“The thing that bothered me at the time was just the commitment of endless movies of that same character over and over,” he said on MTV’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.

Mortensen added that Henry, a big comic fan, was not thrilled with the way Wolverine was portrayed.

He continued, “I was nervous about that. And also there were some things, I mean they straightened most of them out, but I did take Henry to the meeting I had with the director as my sort of good luck charm and guide. In the back of my mind I was thinking he could learn something too, because I did let Henry read the script and he goes ‘This is wrong. That’s not how it is.’”

RELATED: Olivia Munn Digs Out Her ‘X-Men’ Psylocke Sword And Shows Off Some Impressive Moves

“And [Henry] goes, ‘Yeah, but he doesn’t look like this.’ And all of a sudden the director is falling all over himself and then the rest of the meeting was him explaining in detail to Henry why he was taking certain liberties. We walked out of there, and Henry asks if he will change the things he told him about, and I say, ‘I don’t think so.’ I’m not going to do it anyway, because I’m not sure I want to be doing this for years, and then a couple of years later I’m doing three ‘Lord of the Rings’, so who knows,” Mortensen added.