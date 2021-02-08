Dixie D’Amelio Says She Feels ‘Guilty For Being Alive’ Amid Online Hate

Dixie D’Amelio is getting candid about her mental health struggles.

During the latest episode of her “2 Chix” podcast, the 19-year-old TikTok sensation admitted that she’s been getting “a lot of hate” due to the way that she presents herself online.

“I have explosions of emotions due to some health things I have,” she explained while sitting down to record with her 16-year-old sister, Charli. “I have outbursts of anger, and emotion, and talk without thinking because I have other things going on in my body that I can’t control.”

Revealed that she has “started medication” to deal with the emotions, Dixie continued, “Recently, I just feel guilty for every single thing I do, [for] every opportunity I have. I broke down the other day. I was like, ‘Would I be doing more people a favour if I wasn’t here?’ I’m not trying to… for sympathy or anything, I just want to be real. That’s how I’m feeling.”

The sisters catapulted to fame thanks to their TikTok dance videos. They now have a combined 156.4 million followers on the social media network.

Dixie added, “I just feel guilty for being alive sometimes, for something I can’t control. It’s affected me personally, and I’ve been feeling this way for months, but when sometimes it gets on the internet and little parts of my actual… you get what I’m trying to say.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.