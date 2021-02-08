David Dobrik Returns To Vlogging And Unveils His New Mansion

David Dobrik made his return to YouTube and splashed out with a big reveal.

The vlogger, 24, surprised his friends by unveiling his new $12 mil CAD home complete with movie theatre, pool, basketball court and gourmet kitchen.

Dobrik announced last year that he wouldn’t be making videos as the pandemic made it hard to record in the style he was known for.

“This is a house you can afford after you quit vlogging, what would you afford if you keep vlogging? F**king Puerto Rico,” one friend asked.

Other features included a game room, Iron Man suit and Dobrik’s “favourite part”– a water fountain from “Mr. Deeds” that sprays fruit punch instead of water.

But the biggest reveal of all was an in-house podcast and video studio where Dobrik and Jason Nash will record their “Views” podcast and new video content.