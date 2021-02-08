Halle Berry Has Perfect Response For Online Haters Who Say She ‘Can’t Keep A Man’

Halle Berry is clapping back at trolls who took aim at her personal life.

The 54-year-old “Catwoman” star took to Instagram on share a quote which read, “Women don’t owe you s**t.”

“& that’s on mary had a little lamb,” she added in the caption.

Tia Mowry, Chrissy Teigen and Vivica A. Fox were among the A-list stars who shared words of approval in the comments.

However, not everyone was onboard with Berry’s post.

“With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN’T keep a man,” wrote one troll.

Berry replied, “Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

Another user wrote, “Says the women who can’t keep a man.”

Berry quipped back, “Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? cuz…..I don’t.”

Berry, who is making her directorial debut with “Bruised”, recently spoke of how she and ex-husband Oliver Martinez are teaching their son Maceo Martinez, 7, to challenge traditional male vs female perspectives.

“I have a 7-year-old son, and I have realized what my job is in raising him. If we want to have a future that’s different, that is where it starts,” she said during HFPA’s “Women Breaking Barriers: An Industry Shift” panel at Sundance.

“You made me think of how many conversations I’ve had with him, say, since he’s turned 5 years old, about the differences in boys and girls, and I see how he’s taught to feel like he’s superior, at 5, than girls are.”

The actress added, “I’ve had to really break that down for him and give him a new perspective, and challenge those thoughts and ask him to identify where that comes from, and if he believes that or not and challenge what he’s subconsciously getting from somewhere.”