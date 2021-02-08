Pink Makes TikTok Debut By Showcasing Daughter Willow’s Impressive Vocal Skills

Welcome to TikTok Pink!

The “What About Us” singer made her debut on the video-sharing platform on Monday.

For her first official post, Pink let daughter Willow, 9, step into the spotlight.

The talented youngster showcased her incredible vocal skills while performing a sweet rendition of a song titled “Cover Me in Sunshine”.

Pink appeared briefly at the end of the video, smiling into the camera like a proud mom.

This isn’t the first time that fans have heard Willow sing.

The mother-daughter duo previously appeared on “Disney’s Holiday Singalong” in Nov. 2020.

Willow also featured on Pink’s cover of “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman”.