Pink Makes TikTok Debut By Showcasing Daughter Willow’s Impressive Vocal Skills

Welcome to TikTok Pink!
The “What About Us” singer made her debut on the video-sharing platform on Monday.
RELATED: Alicia Keys, Pink & Mary J. Blige Star In Powerful ’17 Ways Black People Are Killed In America’ Video
For her first official post, Pink let daughter Willow, 9, step into the spotlight.
@pinkofficial
Cover me in 🌞
The talented youngster showcased her incredible vocal skills while performing a sweet rendition of a song titled “Cover Me in Sunshine”.
Pink appeared briefly at the end of the video, smiling into the camera like a proud mom.
RELATED: Pink Celebrates Her ‘Wild Ride’ With Carey Hart On Their 15th Anniversary
This isn’t the first time that fans have heard Willow sing.
The mother-daughter duo previously appeared on “Disney’s Holiday Singalong” in Nov. 2020.
RELATED: Pink Celebrates Son Jameson’s 4th Birthday, ‘I Am In Awe Of You’
Willow also featured on Pink’s cover of “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman”.