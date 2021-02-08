Heather Martin Surprises Matt James As She Makes Her ‘Bachelor’ Debut

Warning: The following article contains spoilers from Feb. 8 “The Bachelor”.

After being teased in the promos, Heather Martin made her “Bachelor” debut on Monday.

Just after Matt James sent home frontrunner Katie, who is rumoured to be the next “Bachelorette”, the cocktail party was in for a big surprise.

Heather, a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season and friend of Hannah Brown, showed up in white after quarantining.

Before greeting Matt at the pre-rose ceremony party, Heather dreamed, “All this would be worth it [if we get engaged].”

Fresh out of quarantine & ready for Matt 😳👋 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Wb5OJ1w3bv — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 9, 2021

Upon entering, Heather wasted no time interrupting Pieper for some one-on-one time with Matt, who was very taken back at her arrival.

“Heather?! Pieper, I’m so sorry. I just need a couple minutes,” Matt says and it is clear this isn’t the first time the two have met.

Meanwhile, Pieper returns to the group yelling, “What the f**k!?”

Heather’s appearance on Monday’s episode was short, but if the preview of next week is any indication, the drama is only getting started as Heather does a lot of crying over how mean the other women are towards her.

“I was in shock, and I think that it will be very interesting to see how that plays out,” Matt told ET. “I have a very strong relationship with Hannah and Heather is one of Hannah’s best friends, so it’s very interesting.”