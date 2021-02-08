Sam Asghari Speaks Out On Relationship With Britney Spears: ‘I Am Looking Forward To A Normal, Amazing Future Together’

Sam Asghari has shared a heartfelt public message about girlfriend, Britney Spears.

The 27-year-old actor has been dating the pop princess since 2017.

Asghari was motivated to speak out on their relationship following a new documentary, “Framing Britney”, about his girlfriend’s life, which was not authorized by the star.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” he continued. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

In “Framing Britney”, the unauthorized project which recently premiered on FX and Hulu, key insiders who were once tied to Spears address everything from her meteoric rise to fame to how her image was painted in the media.

They also share their thoughts on Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears, which sparked the #FreeBritney movement and growing concern from fans across the globe.

Spears’ conservatorship, which she’s been under since she was 26-years-old, was recently extended until September 2021.

Although she requested in court documents last year to have him “suspended immediately,” Jamie currently remains co-conservator of her estate.