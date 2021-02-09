Katy Perry Says Becoming A Mom is ‘The Best Decision I’ve Ever Made,’ Gushes Over ‘Incredible’ Fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry gushed about motherhood as she chatted to Jimmy Kimmel on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The singer, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020, told the host: “It’s the best decision I’ve ever made in my entire life.

“I have family and support, and I’ve got an incredible fiancé who has done this before—he has a 10-year-old son.”

Bloom shares son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and although both Bloom and Perry get on incredibly well with the model, Perry insisted she didn’t really want to hear about their parenting story at first.

“So, as much as I was a little bit like, ‘I don’t need to hear all those stories,’ they actually helped,” the “American Idol” judge admitted. “They’re like, ‘Oh, you’ve had a run at this. You know how to do this.'”

Perry said of Bloom, “He’s been amazing, incredible, and we’re so in love and we’re so grateful.”

She added of whether he was in the delivery room with her, “He was. He was such a great support. We had, like, a little boombox. He was there, and he was so wonderful and just holding my hand and looking into my eyes.”

Perry went on to say of Bloom filming the whole thing, “He was great. I highly recommend it!” with Kimmel joking he should offer his filming services to other couples.

The singer joked, “Yes, he should!”

Perry, who told fans “everything is fake” as she later shared a video of herself taking off her hair and make-up, also spoke about The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime performance, as well as the thoughtful baby gifts she received from her famous friends.