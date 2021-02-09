Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Steps Up For ‘American Idol’ Audition

“American Idol” just got a taste of social media celebrity.

This week saw the release of a new teaser for the upcoming season of the reality competition series, premiering Sunday, Feb. 14.

RELATED: Kellyanne Conway Reacts To Daughter Claudia Appearing On ‘American Idol’

In the clip, 16-year-old TikTok star Claudia Conway, the daughter of Donald Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway, auditions for a chance at a golden ticket.

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

“I’m very nervous, but very excited,” Claudia says in the clip. “I’m Claudia Conway, my parents are high-profile political figures.”

Perry tells her in the teaser, “We want an American Idol.”

It was first revealed that Claudia had auditioned for the show back in November.

RELATED: Katy Perry Stuns In Dazzling Gold Gown In ‘American Idol’ Teaser Clip After Giving Birth To Daughter Daisy

Claudia has recently been taking a break from social media after her mother allegedly shared a topless picture of her on Twitter. Claudia has since said she does not believe it was intentional.

“We fight like mothers and daughters but we love like mothers and daughters,” Claudia said. “Please stop sending hate to my family… I’m okay. We are okay.”

TMZ reported that law enforcement is currently investigating the incident.